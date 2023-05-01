Events calendar (Dallas) summer 2023

“Picasso’s Muses: Between Inspiration and Obsession”

Date: All summer

Location: Dallas Museum of Art 1717 North Harwood

Cost: Free

The exhibit focuses on Picasso’s lovers, who served as muses throughout his career.

https://www.dma.org/art/exhibitions/picassos-muses-between-inspiration-and-obsession

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Date: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6

Location: Dallas Farmers Market 920 S. Harwood Street

Cost: Free

The farmers market celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Folkorio dancers, food, drinks and family-friendly activities. Latino/a-owened businesses will be featured.

https://www.visitdallas.com/events/cinco-de-mayo-celebration/

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Date: Releases June 2

Location: Movie theaters across the Metroplex

Cost: Varies by theater

Miles Morales attempts to save the world again, but first he and other versions of himself must agree how.

https://www.sonypictures.com/movies/spidermanacrossthespiderverse

Dallas Pride Music Festival

Date: June 3-4

Location: Fair Park Dallas

Cost: Free for children 12 and under; $5 for those ages 13-19; $10 for those 20+ years old.

Celebrate 40 years of Dallas Pride with a variety for musical performances and vendors from around the community. The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade will be from 2-4:30 p.m. June 4 and will feature a variety of floats, bands, groups and more.

https://fairparktix.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=GS%3AMULTI%3AFP23%3APRD0603%3A&linkID=dfp-multi&shopperContext=&pc=&caller=&appCode=&groupCode=PRD&cgc=&dataAccId=447&locale=en_US&siteId=ev_dfp-multi

Dive-in movie

Date: 7 p.m. June 9

Location: 200 Parkview Street, Mesquite

Cost: Free and limited to the first 500 people

Bring your swimsuits and floaties to the City Lake Aquatic Center, where you can float in the pool while watching a movie.

https://www.cityofmesquite.com/312/Dive-In-Movie

Juneteenth on Main Block Party

Date: Noon to 6 p.m. June 18

Location: Main Street (Between Good-Latimer and Crowdus) in Deep Ellum

Cost: Free

This celebration of Black music and culture also takes place on Father’s Day. Dru Hill will headline performances. The event will also feature Black-owned businesses and a Black history exhibit.

https://www.visitdallas.com/events/juneteenth-on-main-block-party/

Independence Day celebration

Date: 7-10 p.m. July 1

Location: Klyde Warren Park, Dallas

Cost: Event is free. Parking starts at $5.

Enjoy music, games and fare from food trucks before a pyrotechnic display.

https://www.visitdallas.com/events/klyde-warren-parks-independence-day-celebration-presented-by-texas-capital-bank/

Erykah Badu’s Unfollow Me tour with Yasiin Bey

Date: 7:30 p.m. July 23

Location: 2500 Victory Ave., Dallas

Cost: Tickets start about $50

Dallas artist Erykah Badu returns to the stage with Yasiin Bey (rapper Mos Def) in her 2023 tour.

https://www.americanairlinescenter.com/events/detail/erykah-badu