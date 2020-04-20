Video: Et Cetera media meet: editor, journalists, employees discuss role of media

Editor in Chief Skye Seipp spoke with current and former journalists and Eastfield employees about the role of the media during COVID-19. Other topics included media literacy and reporting on marginalized communities. The panel was conducted as part of Eastfield’s Virtual Human Rights Fair lasting from April 20-23.

Lori Dann — Former editor and journalist of 20 years for newspapers in Alabama, South Carolina and Texas, including the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. She is now the program coordinator and a faculty member for Eastfield’s journalism department.

Beth Langton — Former reporter at The Dallas Morning News and journalism instructor, now a marketing specialist at Eastfield.

Kael Alford — A photojournalist and adjunct professor of photojournalism at Eastfield whose work spans issues of political violence, the human relationship to the natural environment, the social roles of women, and the tenuous personal relationship to others. Her work has been published into two books, “Bottom of da Boot: Louisiana’s Disappearing Coast” (Fall Line Press, 2012) and “Unembedded: Four Independent Journalists on the War in Iraq” (Chelsea Green, 2005).

Factuality

The New York Times article

The Washington Post article

Barbara Davidson Instagram

