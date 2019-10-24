Photo gallery: Lunge into a night of comedy with The Laugh Supper

Eastfield was in the thick of a heated presidential debate about “fast matresses driving” on the night of Oct. 11 in the Performance Hall.

The debate featured two “candidates,” one who favored the rapid driving bedding and said he would support them by taxing the rich, while the other opposed everything his counterpart said.

This was just one of the outlandish skits the improv group The Laugh Supper acted out during its visit to Eastfield.

The group was invited by theater professor Dusty Reasons Thomas. On top of the performance, students, faculty and staff were also invited to attend a workshop hosted by the improv group the night before, which entitled them to take part in the performance.

—Skye Seipp

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr



