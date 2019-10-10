PHOTO GALLERY: A fair bit of fun at the State Fair of Texas

There’s only a short amount of time left to spend your paycheck on deep-fried comfort and be watched by the all-seeing cowboy, as the State Fair of Texas ends on Oct. 20.

The 2019 State Fair includes eclectic favorites like the Big Red Chicken Bread, which features a doughnut with Big Red soda frosting and a chicken wing on top. This odd combination was the Big Tex winner in the sweetest category.

Other attractions this year include the bird show, Soar, the Fiesta de Marionetas and, you won’t believe this, but a sculpture made entirely out of butter.

—Skye Seipp

