Options Panel


Which slider style you want to used?



Which skin color you want to used?
 


Reset


PHOTO GALLERY: A fair bit of fun at the State Fair of Texas

0 Comment
 10 Oct 2019   Posted by etcetera


A child runs through Midway on Sept. 27, opening day of the State Fair of Texas. The Fair has been around Dallas since 1886 and will close for the 2019 season on Oct. 20. Photo by Skye Seipp/The Et Cetera

There’s only a short amount of time left to spend your paycheck on deep-fried comfort and be watched by the all-seeing cowboy, as the State Fair of Texas ends on Oct. 20.

The 2019 State Fair includes eclectic favorites like the Big Red Chicken Bread, which features a doughnut with Big Red soda frosting and a chicken wing on top. This odd combination was the Big Tex winner in the sweetest category.

Other attractions this year include the bird show, Soar, the Fiesta de Marionetas and, you won’t believe this, but a sculpture made entirely out of butter.

—Skye Seipp

 


Join the discussion

  • Letter to Editor



%d bloggers like this: