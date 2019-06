The Alan Ross Freedom Parade had its 36th annual parade on Sunday, June 2 in celebration of National LGBTQ Pride Month. The parade took place in Fair Park and included companies like T-Mobile, Starbucks, Wells Fargo and the Dallas County Community College District. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots that happened in New York on June 28, 1969.

