Video by Esther Moreno and Giovanni Di Roma



Eastfield College kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a Frida Kahlo-themed Fun Friday event in the Lower Courtyard on Sept. 14. People went dressed as Kahlo, and were able to dance, make paper flowers and try printmaking. The event also included a ballet folklorico performance, as well as horchata, elotes and popcorn.

Music courtesy of Jimmy Fontanez

