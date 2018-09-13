Home
About Us
Advertise
Join our staff
Options Panel
Which slider style you want to used?
Which skin color you want to used?
Reset
Award-winning student journalism since 1970
Advertisement
Home
News
Life & Arts
Campus & Community
Reviews
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Soccer
Volleyball
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Multimedia
Videos
Photo Galleries
Comics
ExtrEmylee
Zek and Slik
Short thoughts
Print Editions
Six tips to ace your interview
0 Comment
13 Sep 2018
Posted by etcetera
Click image to enlarge. Illustration by Mateo Corey/The Et Cetera
Share this:
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Tumblr
Like this:
Like
Loading...
Join the discussion
Cancel reply
451
followers
512
fans
Subscribe
To RSS Feed
Search for Stories
Search for:
Archives
Archives
Select Month
September 2018
August 2018
July 2018
June 2018
May 2018
April 2018
March 2018
February 2018
January 2018
November 2017
October 2017
September 2017
August 2017
July 2017
June 2017
May 2017
April 2017
March 2017
February 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015
October 2015
September 2015
August 2015
June 2015
May 2015
April 2015
March 2015
February 2015
January 2015
December 2014
November 2014
October 2014
September 2014
July 2014
May 2014
April 2014
March 2014
February 2014
December 2013
November 2013
October 2013
September 2013
May 2013
April 2013
March 2013
February 2013
January 2013
December 2012
November 2012
October 2012
September 2012
April 2012
March 2012
February 2012
May 2011
Popular Posts
Opinion: Sexual orientation is always a personal choice
January 30, 2018
Are you sure that’s what our forefathers said?
February 12, 2014
Power greater than ourselves
May 6, 2015
Calendar
September 2018
M
T
W
T
F
S
S
« Aug
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
©2013-2018 - The Et Cetera
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.
%d
bloggers like this:
Join the discussion