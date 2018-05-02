Photo gallery: Campus collaborates to create tapestry

Analise Minjarez and Sarita Westrup, also known as the group Tierra Firme, hosted an interactive art piece. Student made art out of recycled T-shirt fabric and yarn on a land loom throughout the month of April.

The group, recruited by art gallery director Iris Bechtol, visited campus on selected days and aided students as they weaved material to create a framed landscape of the courtyard.

The piece will remain on campus as a part of the permanent art collection and will have each participating students’ and employees’ names noted as contributors to the artwork.

The project was a part of the Literary & Fine Arts Festival.

— Staff reports

