Exhibit place to reflect

Spring has sprung and, with it, Eastfield’s long-awaited Staff and Faculty Art Exhibition has commenced. Running each year from March 24 to May 2, the exhibit features pieces from staff and faculty members from Eastfield. This year, around 20 works in total are being shown from five artists: Jeremy Newton, Jessica Vollrath, Maria Haag, Jason Valdez and Lenard Brown. Eastfield hosts one exhibition per semester, with the staff and faculty being showcased in the spring, and art students getting their chance in the fall. Other guest artists also have shows throughout the school year.

The exhibit, located in the Eastfield Gallery (F219), is completely free and open to the public on weekdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Art is displayed in many mediums, from traditional oil paint on canvas to photography, pencil sketches and three-dimensional collages. While it is certainly on the smaller side, this exhibition still packs quite a punch. Each of the works tells its own unique story, and yet remains open to interpretation. Some pieces seem to yearn for times gone by, like Jessica Vollrath’s “New Nation,” or hope for a better future, or mourn what might have been. Others document fleeting moments, like Jeremy Newton’s “Persistence,” which celebrates the joy of life, and creates a more beautiful world.

This exhibition is not the only place on campus to view art. Spread across all seven campuses, a collection of more than 1,000 artworks is displayed, consisting mostly of contemporary art from the 1960s to today. Randall Garrett, the Dallas College Gallery and Art Collection manager, is in charge of both the permanent collection and each campus’ twice-yearly exhibitions. Garrett credited the sheer size of Dallas College’s collection to generous donors and community partnerships.

Garrett encouraged students to come visit the exhibition, even if they aren’t usually interested in art. He pointed out its calming and inspirational virtues, calling it, “A place to reflect on creativity and imagination.” He even named his favorite of the artists: Jessica Vollrath. Garrett was particularly moved by the poignant manner in which Vollrath portrays family life and traditions.

Serving to support art students, staff and faculty, as well as promote the arts on college campuses, this exhibition is worth checking out. Take a few minutes to relax in this quiet place and marvel at the beautiful things humans can create.