The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera
Categories:

Campus garden plants hope

Cristofer Munoz Mercado
April 10, 2025

The passion shown by the many student organizations in taking care of and expanding the campus garden is what local communities should aspire to be. The culture and legacy displayed during the Eastfield Garden spring event was one of a kind.

Following in the tradition of Mayan-inspired farming techniques, students wrote down their hopes and dreams to plant in the gardens.

The rich culture of the Indigenous peoples’ farming practices was fully displayed in the garden during a recent event. These practices varied from Mayan-inspired farming techniques to writing your hopes and dreams on a piece of paper and covering it with soil alongside the plant seed.

Along with these acts of compassion towards the earth that feeds us, the Student Government Association president led and organized a long-term project: the building of a future oasis for the students of the next generation to appreciate and destress. This place will include a picnic table surrounded by trees for future alumni and local wildlife to enjoy.

The event will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the school and serve as an inspiration to local communities around Eastfield.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus Community
Lunch celebrates Eastfield’s first student
Lunch celebrates Eastfield’s first student
The exhibit, located in the Eastfield Gallery (F219), is completely free and open to the public on weekdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Exhibit place to reflect
Graphic by Erick Campuzano
Drug free campus crucial to success
Haslage brings 17 years of experience in teaching ASL to Eastfield.
Teacher Spotlight — Haslage brings ASL to Eastfield
President Tealer posed with a panel of powerhouse women after the Walking in Her Shoes event.
Walking in Her Shoes — Women leaders visit campus
Student Government Association and Phi Theta Kappa pose with President Tealer and other faculty/staff following the “Leaf a Legacy” event to beautify Eastfield’s track.
Eastfield’s track blooming with improvements