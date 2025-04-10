Campus garden plants hope

The passion shown by the many student organizations in taking care of and expanding the campus garden is what local communities should aspire to be. The culture and legacy displayed during the Eastfield Garden spring event was one of a kind.

The rich culture of the Indigenous peoples’ farming practices was fully displayed in the garden during a recent event. These practices varied from Mayan-inspired farming techniques to writing your hopes and dreams on a piece of paper and covering it with soil alongside the plant seed.

Along with these acts of compassion towards the earth that feeds us, the Student Government Association president led and organized a long-term project: the building of a future oasis for the students of the next generation to appreciate and destress. This place will include a picnic table surrounded by trees for future alumni and local wildlife to enjoy.

The event will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the school and serve as an inspiration to local communities around Eastfield.