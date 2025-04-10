Drug free campus crucial to success

To remain in compliance with the Higher Education Act and continue receiving federal funding, schools are required to state their policies regarding drug and alcohol use on campus. An email describing The Drug Free Schools and Communities Act explains the prohibition of illicit drugs and alcohol on campus. The information is also available in the 2024-2025 Student and Employee Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.

Given the unfortunate prevalence of abusing substances like alcohol, coupled with new legislation that may legalize marijuana in Texas, the need for a solid policy against drug use on campus is apparent. According to the Dallas College Annual Security Report, during 2023, Eastfield had two documented drug violations on campus and one drug-related arrest off campus, but reported no alcohol violations Although these numbers are small, they still show the necessity of enforcing the complete elimination of drugs on campus. According to American Addiction Centers, short term use of substances can lead to decreased academic performance, poor health, a greater likelihood of engaging in dangerous behaviors and social consequences, such as isolation.

The Drug Free Schools and Communities Act is implemented on campus to provide a safer and more optimal learning experience for everyone. If you or someone you know are struggling with alcohol or drug addiction, Dallas College provides confidential referrals to many counseling and health centers. Eastfield’s Health Services are located in the B Building in room B1800 and Counseling Services are in B1900.