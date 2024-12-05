Volunteering warms hearts

The holiday season is all about giving, whether by donating toys or clothes to shelters or helping in a food bank. If you’re looking to help others this holiday season, here is a list of opportunities during the happiest time of the year.

The Trains at NorthPark — Presented by the Ronald McDonald House, which helps families with housing while their children are hospitalized, The Trains exhibit is a Dallas tradition. When volunteering, you can choose from being a helper, working in the gift shop, collecting tickets and more.

The shift is two hours. Good behavioral habits are a must, as it can sometimes get tricky. For example, if volunteering in the gift shop, you have to look out for little children who can start grabbing some of the merchandise or to know where everything is to help visitors in the scavenger hunt. For more information, visit rmhdallas.volunteerhub.com.

Sharing Life — This organization prioritizes community outreach and compassion. In addition to food services, the group currently provides emergency financial assistance, clothing, educational programs and other essential non-food items to those in need. The Sharing Life Christmas Faire is an annual event that aims to bring joy to children and families during the holiday season. Volunteers are needed. The event runs from December 14-20. To register, visit https://sharing-life-community-outreach.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer. The organization is located at 3795 W. Emporium Circle, Mesquite, TX 75150.

Pleasant Grove Food Pantry — Since 2010, volunteers have taken it upon themselves to address food insecurity in Pleasant Grove. For more information, visit pleasantgrovefoodpantry.org/volunteer.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden — The nonprofit looks for volunteers year-round. To be a part of the beautiful botanical garden, visitdallasarboretum.org/support/volunteer.

The Perot Museum — Volunteers are needed to inspire minds through science. Individuals can assist with holiday events, engage with visitors and support educational initiatives because it’s never too late to learn. Register at perotmuseum.org/support/volunteer.

The SPCA of Texas — Volunteers spend their time and skills to improve the lives of thousands of animals every year. From assisting with adoptions to providing care, volunteers play a crucial role. To volunteer, visit spca.org/support-us/volunteer/ways-to-volunteer.

The North Texas Food Bank — The NTFB hosts a Turkey Operation. Volunteers will pack and distribute holiday meal boxes filled with traditional foods for needy families. Tasks include packing boxes, assisting at mobile food pantries, sorting donations, delivering meals and providing other support.

The North Texas Food Bank collaborates with the Dallas Theater Center during their production of “A Christmas Carol.” Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods and make monetary contributions. Visit ntfb.org for more information

Dallas LIFE — The group seeks help from individuals, families, churches and organizations to support the homeless during the holiday season. Volunteers can apply on-line at dallaslife.org/volunteer. Volunteers have to pass a background check. Once approved, volunteers can sign up for various tasks according to their availability through an on-line scheduling system.

If you are able to volunteer, take the chance and do it. It can be very rewarding. If you cannot volunteer this holiday season, consider donating money or food to support local food pantries.

Volunteering during the holiday season, or any time of year, can bring warmth to your heart and a smile to your face, knowing you made someone’s day 10 times better.