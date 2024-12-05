The Intercultural and Global Student Engagement team organized a thoughtful event for Native American Heritage Month. The activities in the Hive, including learning about Navajo Code Talkers, were a great way to learn about Native American history and patriotism. A poster board in remembrance of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women stood nearby as a reminder, raising awareness about this ongoing crisis of violence against Indigenous women. Near the end of the event, students were asked if Eastfield could have done more, and most felt that the college was valuing everyone. Students attending were even offered culturally relevant food and were given dream catchers to color.