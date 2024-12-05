Top Holiday events in Dallas ready to delight

The Metroplex is brimming with festive celebrations, stunning decorations and unique traditions during the holiday season, making it an exciting time for local events.

The Village Main Street Fest

Experience the magic of the season with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and capture memories through pictures with Santa. Delight the little ones with train rides and enjoy Christmas movies on the lawn. Discover unique items and handmade treasures at a vendor market featuring local artisans and small businesses. Enjoy live music and bring a furry friend — the dog-friendly event offers complimentary treats from Wag’N Bone.

Date: December 7 from 5-8 p.m.

Admission: Admission is free.

Location: The Village Main Street, 5670 Village Glen Drive, Dallas, Texas 75206

Highlights: Live music, food trucks, lighting display and photos with Santa.

Dallas Holiday Parade

The 36th Anniversary of the Dallas Holiday Parade is presented by Verizon. It is the city’s largest one-day, outdoor event and has become a holiday tradition for thousands of families throughout North Texas.

Date: December 7

Admission: Admission is free.

Bleacher seating opens at 7 a.m.; the parade begins at 9 a.m.

Location: Downtown Dallas on Commerce and Houston Streets, 75201

Highlights: Pre and post parade vendors, entertainment and holiday fun at Main Street Gardens and Civic Gardens.

Christmas In The Park

Westlake Park is transforming into a holiday wonderland with Christmas lights, music and festive decorations, attracting families to enjoy the two-day event, featuring a 35-foot-tall tubing slide for 2024.

Dates: December 7-8, from 2-8 p.m.

Admission: Admission is free. At the festival, a $10 wristband includes rides, face painting and attractions.

Location: Westlake Park, 600 Gross Rd., Mesquite, Texas

Highlights: Photos with Santa, arts and crafts and community performances. Write a letter to Santa and drop it off in the special mailbox at the North Pole.

Holiday at the Arboretum

The Arboretum returns with a festive garden featuring the Christmas Village and the 10th annual 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos.

Dates: Through January 5, 2025

Admission: Admission fees range from $13-$22

For daytime and evening admission, visit tickets.dallasarboretum.org/dallasarboretum/events

Location: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas, Texas 75218

Highlights: 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos, festive treats, dazzling light displays and photos with Santa.

Once Upon a Wild Light, Dallas Zoo Lights

The Dallas Zoo offers a dazzling adventure, showcasing the wild and magic of the holiday season, with themed areas and glowing lights transforming the zoo into a larger-than-life experience.

Date: Through January 4 from 5:30-9 p.m.

Admission: General admission starting at $16. Prices vary depending on the date.

Location: 650 S. R. L. Thornton Fwy., Dallas, Texas 75203

Highlights: Musical performances, dazzling lanterns, more than two million lights and festive holiday treats.

SNOWDAY and Santaland

SNOWDAY offers an explorable adventure through imaginative rooms and surprises for all ages, providing unique photo opportunities for guests to enjoy and capture memories.

SANTALAND Express offers a train ride to the North Pole, where passengers can enjoy a magical journey through a moonlit forest filled with starry lights, polar bears and photo opportunities. The trip also includes a combo ticket for SNOWDAY, the other side of the North Pole, ensuring a perfect holiday experience. Additionally, this event provides parents and children with a bilingual encounter with Santa.

Dates: Now through December 24 (SNOWDAY) Reopens December 26-January 5

Now through December 24 (SANTALAND)

Admission: General admission starting at $9.99. Prices vary depending on the date.

Location: Galleria Dallas,

13350 Dallas Parkway,

Dallas, Texas 75240

Highlights: Train rides, photo opportunities with Santa and endless imaginative rooms.

From musical performances, dazzling lights and festive holiday food and treats, Dallas’ holiday celebrations offer something for everyone. Whatever you choose to do this holiday season, take time to make memories and enjoy having family and friends around. May all your holiday photos be Instagram worthy.