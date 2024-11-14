Election results

By now we’ve all heard the results of the 2024 election that took place earlier this month. Donald Trump won the election to the presidency with 301 electoral college votes, including Texas’ 40. In local elections, Texas stayed staunchly Republican, reelecting Ted Cruz as our senator, and of our 38 seats in the House, 25 of them went to Republican candidates and 13 went to Democrats. While there is much speculation revolving around what this means for our future, here at The Et Cetera, we wanted to hear from our fellow students about what this means to them. The diversity of our campus was seen in the diversity of responses received. Our hope is that in reading these responses you know that, however this election has left you feeling, you are not alone. Just because the election is over doesn’t mean our duty as citizens is done. Continue to stay informed, vote in local elections and make your voice heard.