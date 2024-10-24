The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
Advertisement
The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera
Categories:

Meet Gerald the Squirrel and Friends

Ethan Aderhold
October 24, 2024

Eastfield students recently noticed a small, blind squirrel on the ground between the walkways of the C, N, and L buildings on Sept. 26. The animal had a single gray eye on the left side of his face, and stood on its hind legs when it approached people, begging for food. The squirrel, collectively nicknamed “Gerald by  The Et Cetera,” staff, scurried up to students passing by and reached out for food. When none was given, Gerald would come up and nibble on the shoes of whomever was closest to him. 

“Gerald” shamlessly begging for snacks from students just outside the N and C buildings.

Sudden movements spooked Gerald and caused him to run away, but the squirrel would waltz back moments after and beg for handouts once again. With each pass, Gerald revealed he was less skittish than most squirrels.

Eastfield is no stranger to wild animals crossing paths with students and staff. Opossums are often found on the campus grounds in search of food, but they run when approached. Gerald, however, is the first somewhat tame wild animal found on campus and appears friendly, though always hungry. A student named Farooq fed the squirrel a cookie. When the cookie was given, Gerald fled and ate it quickly in a neighboring tree. Gerald has not been seen on campus since. On Oct. 14, more animals appeared on campus. A brown goose and mallard duck pair appeared at G building’s front entrance in search of shelter. When approached, the birds waddled away from humans. Be on the lookout for more campus visitors from the animal kingdom.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Life & Arts
The Motley family, who migrated to Texas from Kentucky, purchased the land that is now Eastfield College in 1865. While the family’s vacant home, the Motley mansion, burned down in 1967, Eastfield College was established in 1970 and the family cemetery remains on the campus. These images capture what the cemetary looks like today.
Discovering Buried History: The Mystery Behind Motley
Garden Group Looking to Grow More Members
Garden Group Looking to Grow More Members
Professor Taylor with student staff of The Et Cetera at the TCCJA Convention earlier this month.
Spotlight Shines Bright on Professor Erica Taylor
Children of All Ages Enjoy Fall Festival
Children of All Ages Enjoy Fall Festival
“Sign of Recognition” - Claudia Quintero Moseley Art Exhibit Now - October 4 Eastfield Gallery - F219
Events Calendar
The Student Government Association even has its own hashtag.
Student government association creates change