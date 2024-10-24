Spotlight Shines Bright on Professor Erica Taylor

Appreciation comes in many forms. Here at The Et Cetera, our form of applause comes in a very special way. For this month’s teacher spotlight, it would only be right to feature our very own Newspaper Advisor, Professor Erica Taylor.

Professor Taylor started at Eastfield College this past August, but her connection to education started over a decade ago. From 2014 to 2015 at George Mason University, she served as a multimedia teaching assistant for the Office of Student Media. Then she taught at her alum school, Texas Tech University, where she oversaw the Intro to Media Class, Video Production and Editing, Post-Production Classes and Sports Media. Needless to say, teaching is her strong suit. The Et Cetera interviewed the new professor.

Q: So, Professor, which class did you enjoy teaching the most?

A: Intro to Creative Media Industries, It was the class that helped me the most as a teacher. I learned to better engage with students becoming more comfortable as a new lecturer. I made the class my own. You can’t have kids falling asleep during class.

Q: How did you get drawn into the newspaper?

A: I applied for the Full-Time Faculty position in Communications for Dallas College earlier this year. A part of my responsibilities includes serving as the faculty advisor for The Et Cetera. I also served as a faculty advisor during my time at Texas Tech University and George Mason University.

Q: What are your hobbies outside of the classroom?

A: Photography! I am new to the Dallas area, and my way of exploration is through a lens. I’m a Houston native, so I would love to do some searching around Dallas. Also, good places for roller skating.

Q: Finally, what are you hoping your students, The Et Cetera staff and your other classes learn the most from you?

A: For The Et Cetera, I hope that you all can appreciate and take away the experience of becoming a journalist. Come calm or chaos, my wish is that you appreciate every aspect of the process and maximize your opportunities when given. For my other classes, I want them to see me and know that they can see that they could be a teacher or professor. To be a college professor, The track isn’t very laid out. I want not just young people of color or women, but everyone who sees me to know that becoming a professor can and is a possible future.

Congratulations on all of your accomplishments, and thank you for your efforts, Professor Erica. We do, very much, appreciate you.