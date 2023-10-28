EDITORIAL: Dallas College’s website needs work

For an information directory expected to keep thousands of students and employees up to date, dallascollege.edu is full of outdated information left to confuse anyone seeking clarity.

The site’s staff directory is hardly any help. Most of the faculty’s positions are outdated, such as Deidre Bell Jones still being presented as the communications chair despite her promotion to dean of communications, and Lori Dann, our former adviser, still being listed as faculty despite her departure. Most of the profiles are also without pictures, leaving students unable to put a face to a name and effectively making Microsoft Teams a better directory.

The club/organization page advertises more than 10 clubs that are no longer active, complete with old contact information. Even the clubs that are active have the incorrect adviser listed, defeating the purpose of having contact info there at all.

And when it comes to events, the site does very little for visibility. One of our reporters showed up to a suicide prevention training that was planned for Oct. 11, but the presenter had flaked due to low turnout. If organizers want a good showing, they have to spread the word on their own.

Although thanks to our governor, DEI offices are slated to be shut down state-wide by January, there is still a section dedicated to providing information about its services. Other than serving as a reminder of a more sensible past, keeping this page up does little more than get students’ hopes up for a forlorn program.

For an institution with a large chunk of its students receiving their education online, it’s imperative that information is available, accurate and up to date.

While there have been talks of a redesign, it’s a bit pathetic that sometimes a classmate is a better source of information than Dallas College itself.