Eastfield wins second straight district title

The Harvester Bees baseball team defeated the Richland Thunderducks 13-3 at the Eastfield baseball field today to win their second district championship in a row. Kyle Sauvage was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts, while Jayden Morgan had two home runs and Manny Moore added a grand slam. The Harvester Bees will play in the NJCAA World Series from May 27-June 1 in Greenville, Tennessee. Eastfield finished second in the World Series last season.

See stats from the game at https://www.njcaa.org/sports/bsb/2022-23/div3/boxscores/20230513_ean4.xml