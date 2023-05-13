Eastfield wins second straight district title

The Harvester Bees hoist their plaque after winning their second straight district championship title.

May 13, 2023

The Harvester Bees baseball team defeated the Richland Thunderducks 13-3 at the Eastfield baseball field today to win their second district championship in a row.  Kyle Sauvage was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts, while Jayden Morgan had two home runs and Manny Moore added a grand slam.  The Harvester Bees will play in the NJCAA World Series from May 27-June 1 in Greenville, Tennessee. Eastfield finished second in the World Series last season.

See stats from the game at https://www.njcaa.org/sports/bsb/2022-23/div3/boxscores/20230513_ean4.xml