Photo Gallery: EFC wins first game in District Tournament

The Harvester Bees baseball team defeated the North Arkansas Pioneers 9-5 today in their first game in the NJCAA Division III South Central District Tournament at the Eastfield baseball field. Ian Roberts was the winning pitcher, while Gus Witt and Angel Rodriguez scored two runs each. Eastfield is scheduled to play Richland tomorrow at noon in the double-elimination round. The game could be played at 10 a.m. if weather is a concern.