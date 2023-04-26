OPINION: Social media responsibility starts with you

The way we interact with and consume information has been changed by social media. While these platforms offer advantages like immediate access to news and community, there are also serious disadvantages that we need to address.

I believe it is time for us to take ownership of our online conduct and think about how our choices affect both ourselves and others.

It is critical to recognize the potential damage from social media. Excessive social media use has been associated in studies with higher rates of loneliness, anxiety and depression. Hate speech, cyberbullying and harassment can flourish on social media. This is a significant issue that must be addressed, and social media firms should take additional steps now to combat it.

It is also up to us users to behave morally and sensibly when producing social media content. This requires deliberate thought before posting and awareness of the potential effects of our remarks on others.

We should also seek out opposing viewpoints regularly so we are aware of the biases and constraints that these platforms impose. Be careful not to accept everything that is presented as fact. Instead, vet sources for accuracy, look for opposing ideas and participate in respectful debate.

It is crucial to consider how social media affects our interpersonal interactions and personal well-being. These platforms can keep us in touch with friends and family, but they can also foster a false sense of intimacy, which can cause FOMO (fear of missing out) and feelings of inadequacy.

Social media has a place in our lives, but we should not let it rule our lives. Setting limits, taking pauses as needed and prioritizing in-person encounters priority are all part of this.

So, what ought to take place next? I think it is time for a change in our culture around how we use social media.

We must abandon the notion that more is always better and place a higher value on quality than quantity. This calls for being accountable for our online activity and valuing genuine relationships over likes and followers.

Social media businesses must be more proactive with stricter regulations, user education and ethical design.

Social media has the potential to be an effective medium for communication and knowledge sharing. But it is up to us, the users, to make sure it is utilized sensibly and morally.

We must be aware of the potential damage these platforms can do and take action to lessen it. By doing this, we can build an online community that is wholesome and welcoming for everyone.