Tuberculosis case tied to school

A member of Dallas College tested positive for tuberculosis, prompting a health warning from the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department.

“Although the risk of becoming sick with TB is very low, DCHHS and the college are doing everything to ensure that the necessary measures and precautions are taken,” Sharon Davis, chief business continuity officer, wrote in an email to employees on March 2.

The DCHHS is working with Dallas College to identify and assist those who may be at risk for contracting TB, which can be spread through the coughs of an infected person. Additionally, it can only be spread through prolonged contact with an individual, and not through surfaces or consumables.