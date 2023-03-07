OPINION: Culture shock challenges immigrant student success

When immigrant students are trying to adapt to a U.S. college, there are several roadblocks they face.

It isn’t easy to assimilate to a new country’s culture when you’re a teenager or young adult. The “age of arrival to the U.S. plays a role in the educational outcomes of immigrant students,” according to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute.

If you moved to the U.S. as a young child, your cultural assimilation process began early. But if you already finished high school in Mexico, or were en route to obtain your diploma there, you will encounter barriers that sometimes feel unsurmountable.

The first barrier is language. Immigrant students who graduated from high school in Mexico and take college-level courses may find the courses especially difficult because their English is not sufficient. In my experience, translating written documents was easy, but speaking and writing the language was not.

If a student was enrolled in a high school in Mexico but finished high school in the U.S., the difficulties encountered due to the lack of language skills probably impacted them emotionally. Low self-esteem and low academic expectations likely affected their test scores that were needed to enroll in college.

Dallas College makes a lot of effort to minimize the language barrier by offering Spanish-speaking staff in admissions, bilingual student advisers, personalized guidance assistance and individual coaching.

However, another barrier is money. Many immigrant Mexican students lack the economic resources to pay for college.

Dallas College has programs like TRIO, Upward Bound, Title V and others that help pay their tuition, but many Mexican high school graduates do not know about them, or do not qualify. If they graduated from a U.S. high school, they might not have enough information either.