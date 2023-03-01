Photo Gallery: Eastfield defeats Cedar Valley, advances in district tournament

RORY MOORE, Photo EditorMarch 1, 2023
Basketball
Q&A: Reliford ready for playoffs
Photo Gallery: Eastfield loses to North Lake in last regular season game
Eastfield fights to make it to nationals
Photo Gallery: Richland beats Eastfield 109-105
Photo Gallery: Eastfield kicks off conference play with win over Cedar Valley
Photo Gallery: Eastfield defeats Dallas Premier Prep 131-98
Harvesters move up to No. 2 in nation
New coach finds familiarity at Eastfield
Simes named to All-American team
‘It wasn’t meant to be’: Harvesters suffer 1-point loss in national semifinals, finish fourth
