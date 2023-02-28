Q&A: O’Shea aims for return to NJCAA World Series

Hunter O’Shea has a batting average of .292 this season and has hit 13 home runs in his career.

Sophomore shortstop Hunter O’Shea has been a big part of the Eastfield baseball team’s recent success, hitting .296 with 13 home runs, 110 RBIs, 125 runs scored and 31 stolen bases in his career. He helped lead the Harvester Bees to the NJCAA World Series in 2022 and to the No.1 ranking in the Division III national poll this season.

O’Shea sat down with Et Cetera photo editor Rory Moore to discuss his relationship with the team and the importance baseball has in his life.

Q. What got you into baseball in the first place, and how important is it in your life?

A. When I was younger, my sister played softball, so going to all her games motivated me to play baseball. I’ve been playing since I was like 4 or 5. And it’s pretty big in my life. I’ve been playing ever since then.

Q. What was it like to play in the NJCAA World Series, and has that experience helped motivate you for this year?

A. Oh, yeah. It has definitely motivated me. It was a different feeling. It was different than any other game I’ve ever played. It was a crazy atmosphere. It was just all around a great experience.

Photo Gallery: EFC wins first games on new turf

Q. What are your expectations for this year’s team after making it to the World Series last year?

A. Go back and do it again. But this time, win.

Q. What’s the biggest highlight in your baseball career so far?

A. That’s a tough one. Probably just going to the World Series honestly. It’s perhaps the biggest stage I’ve ever played on.

Q. Have you had to overcome any challenges in your journey so far?

A. Oh, yeah. When I was a sophomore in high school, I was at a 6A high school. We were a pretty big name. I didn’t play much. My hitting wasn’t there, so it really took a lot mentally for me to just be able to overcome that and start doing what I needed to do and challenge myself more than ever.

Q. Is there a walk-up song that you have during the games?

A. Yeah, it’s ”25k Jacket” by Lil Baby.

Q. Do you have a pro player that you admire most and why?

A. I’d have to say Jose Altuve because, as short as he is, he made it happen with a lot of hard work and dedication. And he’s one of the best second basemen to play in the major leagues right now. here!

Q. What would you say are the team’s biggest strengths, and what do you think it will take to reach your goals in the future?

A. Our pitching this year is very good. The pitchers fill it up and throw a lot of strikes. We can be great. We’re just not hitting like we should right now, but there’s a lot of good stuff on the offensive side. Everything’s just got to click. Pitchers get those strikes. Hitters got to hit. Defensively, we’re solid.

Q. How would you describe your relationship with the coaching staff?

A. Oh, great. I love them; they love me. They’re like my second family. You know, we’re all pretty close. We laugh, have fun, but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work.

Q. What are your interests outside of baseball and school?

A. I like to fish, hang out with friends, the usual. I’m a big video game guy. I’ve got a built PC at home, so I spend a lot of the time there.

Q. What video games do you like to play?

A. “Call of Duty,” “Rocket League” and “Rainbow Six Siege.”

Q. What are your plans after Eastfield?

A. I’m not quite sure honestly. Either go play (baseball) or call it quits and go work and start a life.