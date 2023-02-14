Death at Mountain View shakes campus

A dual credit B-Tech/Molina High School student was found dead at the Mountain View campus on Feb. 7. Officers found a male victim with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to police. This is an ongoing investigation by the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas College is offering a variety of services to the community for professional support during this time, according to an email from Beatriz Joseph, Mountain View interim president.

“This is a difficult time for the Mountain View campus community, and I extend my deepest sympathies to the student’s family, friends, instructors and classmates,” the email read. “Our thoughts are with all those who are grieving this loss.”

To connect with a counselor, call 972-669-6400, email [email protected] or schedule an appointment through the Navigate app.