Winter storm extends campus closures

Editor’s note: This article has been updated.

Dallas College campuses will remain closed through Friday due to an extension to the winter storm warning for Dallas County.

The National Weather Service says “temperatures will stay at or below freezing through tonight, hazardous road conditions will remain.”

An email from Sharon Cook, senior director of campus administration, this afternoon announced that the events Chat with CLAT and Family Night Pack the Gym have been postponed. Rescheduling information will be announced at a later time.

The NWS has also issued an Ice Storm Warning for areas surrounding I-35W, starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Thursday.

“If you must travel, slow down and use extreme caution particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the NWS warning reads.

Students are asked to check eCampus and email for updates from instructors and employees are to continue working remotely, according to the Dallas College alert sent out to students and employees this afternoon.