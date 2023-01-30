Winter weather closes Dallas College campuses

Dallas College campuses will close at 5 p.m. today and will remain closed Tuesday because of inclement weather.

A winter storm warning is in effect in Dallas County and surrounding counties. The National Weather Service predicts “mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing rain” paired with icing on roads and below freezing temperatures.

“Tonight through Wednesday morning will feature the worst conditions of the week with dangerous travel expected,” the NWS’ page for the storm warning read.

Classes will continue online, and student services will be available virtually. Employees will work remotely.

“Students should check eCampus and their email regularly for announcements from instructors,” read a Dallas College alert, sent to students and employees before all campuses closed early on Jan. 30.

Further alerts regarding campus operations will be sent by text and email, and be posted on official Dallas College social media accounts. Students, faculty and staff, and community members can also monitor www.dallascollege.edu for additional weather-related updates.