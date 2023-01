Ken and Latoya Lane of the Mesquite NAACP lead the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade across Mesquite on Jan. 14. The Mesquite NAACP helped organize the parade.

LULAC, a student organization at Eastfield, marched in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Saturday in downtown Mesquite. The Mesquite NAACP organized and led the march in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.