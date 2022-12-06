Spread the Holiday Volun-cheer

The spirit of giving is upon us. What better way to spread the holiday cheer than to help those in need? Whether you need volunteer hours, want to help your community or seek an activity your family can do together, here are ways you can make a difference in Dallas.

Inspired Vision Compassion Center

Location: 2019 N. Masters Drive, 75217

Time: 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

Phone: 214-484-6393

This local food bank helps thousands of families each year with their free grocery and annual Christmas Blessing Toy Giveaway. Around this time of year, volunteers are needed to help sort and give away donated toys to children in needy families.

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support

Location: Benefit Thrift Store at 3419 Knight St., 75219

Time: 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 214-520-6644

Genesis helps women who have escaped domestic violence take back their lives. The thrift store helps each client pick out what they need based on their situation, whether it be furniture or business clothes for free. Volunteers can help at the thrift store or the office. They can also organize the shelter or help sponsor meals.

Dog ‘n Kitty City

(Humane Society of Dallas County)

Location: 2719 Manor Way, 75235

Time: 11:45 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays

Phone: 214-350-7387

This no-kill shelter takes in abused and neglected animals while also educating the community on responsible pet ownership. As a volunteer, you can help dogs and cats socialize and get them accustomed to humans or help with the adoption process. You can also help organize the holiday raffle and set up events. If you’re good with social media, you can help take pictures to share news to support the cause.

Angel Trees

Angel trees are in almost every church, shelter and charity organization. The first three charities listed here also participate online and in person. Each angel ornament represents a family or person and includes a list of what they want for Christmas. Even if it’s for a dog or cat who can no longer be adopted, a child whose family has gone through the worst or someone who has lost everything, a gift can bring back a bit of joy back in their lives.

Websites: ivcompassion.org

genesisshelter.org

dognkittycity.org

Eastfield’s Clothing Closet and Food Pantry

Location: Eastfield-C104A and C105

Time: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday

Phone: 972-669-6400

Dallas College’s clothing closet helps students and the community shop for free clothing based on their needs. Whether it be for an interview or something casual, the clothing closet has what they need. Volunteers can help clients in the clothing closet with choosing their clothes and organize the closet with new donations.

Dallas College’s food pantry has helped students and the community bring food to the table. In addition to giving access to free meals, diapers, snacks and more, the food pantry has a drive-thru and ongoing holiday drives where volunteers can help.

Sharing Life

Location: 3544 E. Emporium Circle, Mesquite, 75150

Time: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Phone: 972-285-5819

Sharing Life provides food, clothing, financial resources and educational programs to thousands of people in need. Volunteers can help in the clothing closet, food pantry or donation center. Sharing Life also has an annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway and Christmas Fair during the holidays when support is critical.