Top 10 Student Discounts

With inflation on the rise, students are feeling the pinch. “When [my family goes] to buy food, like a small amount of groceries, we spend more than $100 and sometimes we don’t even buy everything we need,” biochemistry major Elba Rubio said. But being a student has its advantages. The Student Resource Guide (dallascollege.edu/help) provides students with a list of vendors who offer discounts to students and employees on merchandise, services, events and more. Here are the top 10 businesses that offer students discounts.

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St. Dallas

General admission to the Dallas Museum of Art is free and includes viewing the museum’s collection galleries and most exhibitions.

General admission is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Students with their Dallas College IDs receive a $4 discount on special exhibition tickets, which drops them to $12.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

2301 Flora St., Dallas

Students can see free performances by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra with a Dallas Symphony Orchestra student card.

To get the card, students should go to the Student Life Office in C-216 and pick up the DSO college card.

They will need to show their student IDs and have their enrollment status verified.

Each student with a DSO college card can only get one free ticket, but they can also get a 25% additional discount on tickets for friends and family.

College card holders access their free and discounted tickets by logging in to their online accounts.

Once they are logged in, the discounts will be automatically available for included concerts, according to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra website.

Angelika Film Center

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

Students can enjoy independent films in this eight-screen complex.

By showing a Dallas College student ID at the box office, students can receive a discounted admission of $9.

Prices for adults are $14, kids $9 and seniors $10.

Some of the cinema luxuries include a cafe/lounge, stadium seating, wheelchair accessibility, Dolby Surround 5.1, 2K digital projection and Dolby 3D, according to the center’s website.

The discount is not valid for special engagements such as operas, ballet and live theater, concert films and limited engagement screenings.

Also, 3D movies are subject to upcharges.

Cole Haan

Website: colehaan.com

Cole Haan sells shoes, bags and outwear for men and women.

Students and employees receive a 20% discount at Cole Haan stores. The discount is available for in-store purchases and at colehaan.com. For store purchases, students need to show their Dallas College IDs or their email logins. For the website, students need a valid school email address.

The discount is “not valid on phone orders. Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases or the purchase of gift cards and cannot be redeemed for cash. Not combinable with other promotions and offers. Exclusions apply. Enter the unique code provided in the promo code box at checkout to redeem. Offer valid in the U.S. only. One code redemption per 30 days,” according to the Cole Haan website.

Sweets Detailing

Website: sweetsdetailing.com

Sweets Detailing is a mobile unit that brings car detailing services to you.

Choose a service, then pick a date and time.

It can be exterior or interior services. Students only need to mention they are Dallas College students when scheduling the service.

Camp Gladiator

Website: campgladiator.com

Certified personal trainers and nutrition coaches are dedicated to transforming people’s lives through dynamic, fun and challenging outdoor and virtual group workouts.

Students and employees can get a 10% discount at Camp Gladiator.

If any student or employee is already a member, they can add Dallas College to their account to apply the discount.

Randall Reed’s Planet Ford

3333 Inwood Road, Dallas

Students can get discounts on select Ford vehicles by showing their Dallas College student IDs.

For more information, visit the dealership.

Dallas Mavericks

Website: mavsgroups.com/dallascollege

The basketball season is in full swing for the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas College employees and students can purchase discounted tickets at the website above.

Purple Trail

Website: purpletrail.com

Students can find a variety of invitations and cards for each special

occasion.

Students get a 15% discount with the coupon code: GET15OFF.With this discount, students can customize their graduation invitations and announcements.

Opening Bell

1409 Botham Jean Blvd. #012, Dallas

Students and employees can enjoy the coffee bar and live music at Opening Bell. Students and employees get a 5% discount on drinks by showing their Dallas College IDs.