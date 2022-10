Frida Espinosa Muller performs in “Ursula” at Dallas College on Sept. 28, with dolls to convey the struggles that migrant children go through when placed in a detention center.

Multicultural Affairs hosted numerous events at the end of September and beginning of October to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. These events included “Ursula” by Cara Mia Theatre on Sept. 28, an international student picnic in Klyde Warren Park on Sept. 30 and one-man show by Javier Avila, “The Trouble With My Name.”