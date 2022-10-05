High Five: Best modern muscle cars to get before they’re extinct

The fall of muscle cars is near. As companies transition into the future of automobiles, new electric cars are becoming the hot commodity among manufacturers. As muscle cars come to an end in production, I compiled a list of some affordable, and some not-so-affordable, modern muscle cars that will soon become collector’s items.

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Starting MSRP: $64,950

Engine: 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8

Everyone knew this car was going to be on this list. A car that has reigned supreme on the drag strip for the past five years, the Hellcat comes with a 2.7-liter supercharger strapped to a big 6.2 liter Hemi V-8 and is by far the best stock engine setup in modern muscle.

While 717-horsepower coming from the factory may seem like a lot, the body on the Challenger is 4,439 pounds heavier than its competition. The tires, when taking off, occasionally spin and burn fairly easily. The suggested tires for this vehicle are around $600 a piece and can wear out in a few months of daily driving.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Starting MSRP: $63,000

Engine: 6.2-liter LT4 supercharged V-8

This is a classic that has been around since the Chevrolet brand has been alive. The best handling among any modernized muscle cars, the ZL1 is the king of the racetrack. For peak performance, it’s common for drivers to prefer automatic transmissions for a smooth transition between gear shifts. This car ships from the factory at 650 horsepower and weighs 3,900 pounds, which is a good combination for performance.

However, how does this car attract the average consumer? It has limited visibility, limited trunk space and basically no backseat.

With a sportier C8 Corvette starting at around the same MSRP, it’s hard for the Chevrolet brand to attract buyers.

Ford Mustang GT

Starting MSRP: $37,000

Engine: 5.0-liter V-8

A more affordable option in this class of muscle cars, the Mustang GT is a great car for people just getting into the car community. The exhaust on these cars sounds the best compared with the other cars on this list.

Unlike other competitors around this price range, you can turn this stock 450-horsepower vehicle into an 800-horsepower vehicle with a Whipple supercharger and a few modifications.

The Ford brand is coming out with some classic cars as well as some new options in the Mustang lineup within the next year. However, this vehicle has also been tested as one of the worst vehicles for accident safety.

Dodge Charger Widebody

Starting MSRP: $52,600

Engine: 6.4-liter Hemi V-8

Dodge is yet again on this list, but with a sedan. You heard that correctly, a sedan muscle car. This big-body, four-door vehicle comes with the biggest engine the brand has made yet. The big 6.4 Liter naturally aspirated engine comes stock at 485-horsepower and is the best naturally aspirated motor currently available.

Although they may seem big and fast from the factory, these are by far the worst vehicles to modify the engine. There are videos online of consumers putting in superchargers and investing $5,000 into the motor only for it to explode while driving.

It may not be the best race car, but it is a fantastic daily vehicle for picking up the kids and going on drives— but it also has the power to have a little fun too.

BMW M5

Starting MSRP: $107,900

Engine: 4.4-Liter V-8

With all the sophistication that comes in a luxury brand built into a car that pulls 617-horsepower on the crank, the M5 is the best racer for the street. It has the best interior of any car on this list by far. With the luxury feel and technology, you would think it would cost you $500,000. A big key for racers is consistency and while the M5 starts at a hefty $108,000, it is by far the most consistent vehicle in its class. However, these cars tend to become almost useless when they reach 70,000 miles on the odometer.

While putting that luxury MSRP on this car comes with luxury maintenance, your standard upkeep on this vehicle will be more expensive than any other performance car.