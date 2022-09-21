Guardian Angel Comics

Illustration by April Calvo
At least you survived
September 21, 2022
Comics
What you shouldn't do before finals, but we know you'll do anyway
Common Book author set to visit Eastfield
News
Enrollment goal curbed amid nationwide decline
Life & Arts
Review: Actress’ memoir balances childhood trauma with dark humor
Campus Community
Tie-dye brings students closer to their cultures and each other
Columns
OPINION: Your vote is powerful in local elections
Dallas College upgrading campus safety measures
Baseball
Stone signs free-agent deal with Arizona Diamondbacks
Nacho business: Faculty, staff chip in on student fund
Sports
Harvesters to start season on revamped field
