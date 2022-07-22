College mourns death of digital media professor

Oslynn Williams (second from left), a digital media professor and competitive barbecue chef, poses with his team, the Capps.

Shock and grief washed over the Eastfield campus after receiving news that Oslynn Williams, a digital art and design professor, died at the age of 45.

President Eddie Tealer sent out an email Thursday morning to employees offering his condolences.

“Please keep Professor Williams’ family in your thoughts and prayers as we at Eastfield mourn the loss of our colleague,” Tealer said in his email.

Williams was hired in 2004 at the Brookhaven campus as a graphic designer. After 12 years in that position, he transferred to Eastfield, where he spent the last six years teaching students how to master their skills in digital art.

Williams graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.

Williams’ passions were not limited to digital art and design. He enjoyed spending some of his free time barbequing competitively and perfecting his award-winning signature rib recipe.

“We just fell into the art of it,” Williams said in a 2017 Et Cetera story about his experience on a competitive cooking team. “It grew into something we really love doing.”

Choosing to bring a fun-loving vibe to the usually serious competitions, Williams liked to liven up the experience for him and his teammates. He used that same attitude when teaching his students about the competitiveness they might experience in the graphic design job field.

Cause of death and funeral details have not been released at this time.