Eastfield honors baseball runner-ups

Aidan Gebhart and Hunter O’Shea display the trophies won by the Harvester Bees for winning the district championship and runner-up position in the national tournament.

Eastfield administration hosted a celebration on June 6 for the Eastfield Harvesters’ secondplace finish in the championship game of the NJCAA Division III World Series.

The celebration took place in The Hive, where campus leaders, faculty and students applauded the baseball team.

“It’s been 11 years since we had some of these great [awards] here,” Tealer said. “We’re so proud of you.”

Tealer addressed the team directly for most of his speech, highlighting their finish. The attendees erupted into cheers when the baseball team showed their runner-up trophy per Tealer’s request.

Tealer said the Dallas College Board of Trustees is preparing a formal recognition for the team’s finish.

“One of the things that stood out to me was how many compliments we got from people about what a great team they are,” Dallas College Athletics Director Sadiaa Jones said.

The game received national attention, empowering the Harvesters to strive for another impressive finish.

“Oh man, it’s awesome,” head baseball coach Michael Martin said. “It’s great experience for these kids.”

The Eastfield Harvesters traveled to Greenville, Tennessee for the tournament. The team proceeded to defeat Niagara County once and Caldwell Tech twice before losing to Herkimer twice.

Despite their loss, Martin and his team found solace in their runner-up finish.

“They made memories that’ll last a lifetime,” Martin said.