Eastfield finishes second in World Series

Hunter O’shea displays the Harvesters’ runner-up trophy after the game with Herkimer on Wednesday night. Photo by Rory Moore/The Et Cetera

The Eastfield Harvesters fell to Herkimer 9-3 Wednesday night in the championship game of the NJCAA World Series and ended the season as national runner-up with a 47-12-1 record.

In spite of the Harvesters’ loss, pitcher Blake Sacharko said they’d had a good season.

“All year long we worked hard,” Sacharko said. “Everybody contributed and did their part. … Overall, it was a great year for us, and we’ll continue to keep growing and getting better.”

Herkimer got off to an early lead and held a 3-1 advantage over the Harvesters after the first three innings.

A two-run single run by Hunter O’shea in the fourth inning brought the Harvesters to 3-2. The game was tied for a short time in the fifth when Jerrick Ervin singled, stole second and third base and scored on a groundout by Cade Conway. Sacharko took the loss for Eastfield.

Eastfield only managed four hits and committed four errors that resulted in three unearned runs.

Chris Dickens and Khalon Clayton were named to the all-tournament team, Nathan McKissick was named Pitcher of the Tournament and O’shea was Defensive Player of the Tournament.

— Rory Moore contributed to this report.