Harvesters to play Herkimer in championship game

Pitcher Nathan McKissick struck out eight batters and walked three in Tuesday’s game against Caldwell. Photo by Rory Moore/The Et Cetera

The Eastfield Harvesters advanced to the championship game of the NJCAA World Series after defeating Caldwell Tech 11-1 Tuesday night in Greeneville, Tennessee.

“It feels great,” outfielder Khalon Clayton said. “It feels like something we always wanted to do.”

The Harvesters did not score in the first three innings but came back to score three runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the sixth.

The game ended at the bottom of the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule, which permits the game to stop early if one team is ahead by 10 or more runs.

Nathan McKissick (3-2) pitched a complete game, striking out eight batters and walking three. He only gave up three hits and didn’t allow a run until the sixth inning.

Chris Dickens was 4-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored to lead the Harvesters at the plate. Clayton was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Cade Conway and Jerrick Ervin both had two hits and two runs scored.

The Harvesters are now 47-11-1 and will face Herkimer again in the championship game today at 6 p.m.

Herkimer defeated the Harvesters 9-3 on Monday, and Eastfield will have to beat them twice to win the title.

— Rory Moore contributed to this report.