Herkimer defeats Eastfield

Jayden Morgan dives into third base. Photo by Rory Moore/The Et Cetera

The Eastfield Harvesters dropped into the loser’s bracket after losing 9-3 to Herkimer in the third round of the World Series Monday night in Greeneville, Tennessee.

They still have a chance at the national championship but would have to win tonight and beat Herkimer twice to win the title.

Jerrick Ervin said they will fight until the very end.

“We didn’t have our best game [last night], but that’s how baseball can be,” Ervin said. “All you can do is come back.”

The Harvesters got off to a slow start with only four hits off Herkimer starting pitcher Joel Hayner. Cade Conway was 2-for-4 in the first inning with a double and a run scored while Hunter O’shea and Jayden Morgan had one hit each.

Herkimer scored three runs in the first inning off Eastfield starting pitcher Bryan Adams and by the sixth inning were leading 7-1.

The Harvesters were trailing 9-1 in the bottom of the ninth, but Cade Conway doubled and scored on a wild pitch and Khalon Clayton walked, stole second and third base, and scored on an RBI groundout by Chris Dickens.

Angel Rodriguez struck out and Jayden Morgan groundout to end the game.

The Harvesters will play the winner of the St. Cloud/Caldwell Tech game today at 6 p.m.

— Rory Moore contributed to this report.

Photo Gallery: Herkimer 9, Eastfield 3 in NJCAA World Series