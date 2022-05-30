Harvesters defeat Caldwell Tech in second straight World Series win

The Eastfield Harvesters beat No. 1 seeded Caldwell Tech 6-3 in the second game of the World Series Sunday night in Greeneville, Tennessee.

For the second straight game, Eastfield took an early lead and got a big inning late to put the game away. They led 2-1 going into the eighth inning and scored four runs, including a home run by Jayden Morgan, an RBI double by Emilio Trevino and a two-run single by Khalon Clayton.

“We’re just out here doing our jobs and stuff and things are going well for us,” Morgan said.

Caldwell Tech managed to get two runners on base in the last inning and had a chance to tie the game, but Harvester pitcher Stephen Pena got a double play and the game ended with Eastfield in the lead.

Zane Leonard was the winning pitcher and Pena was credited with the save.

Hunter O’shea batted 3-for-5, and Clayton, Chris Dickens and Gus Witt added two hits each.

Eastfield, now 46-10-1, will play Herkimer tonight at 6 p.m. The winner will earn a spot in Wednesday’s championship game.

— Rory Moore contributed to this report.

