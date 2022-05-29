Harvesters win World Series opener

Chris Dickens drove in two home runs for the Harvesters during the first game of the World Series on May 28. Photo by Rory Moore/The Et Cetera

The No. 5 seeded Eastfield Harvesters advanced in the NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series after an 11-5 win in the first round against No. 4 seeded Niagara County Community College Saturday night in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Coach Michael Martin said it was a big win for Eastfield.

“It was a tough game,” Martin said. “We knew we were going to face a guy that has thrown really well for those guys. He’s one of the bigger arms in this tournament, I think, and we came out and we swung it really well early in the game.”

The game was close until the eighth inning when Eastfield broke it open by scoring five runs. Winning pitcher Chris Dickens drove in two of those runs.

Emilio Trevino was 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Harvesters. Jerrick Ervin, Khalon Clayton and Gus Witt all had two hits, and Angel Rodriguez added a solo home run.

“[Rodriguez is] capable of doing that every time he steps to the plate,” Martin said. “That’s why he’s in the lineup because he adds a big bat in there that’s capable of running the ball out of the yard every time.”

Eastfield will play No. 1 seed Caldwell Tech Sunday at 7 p.m.

— Rory Moore contributed to this report.

