The Eastfield Harvesters baseball team celebrate with their trophy after winning the district championship on May 14.

The Eastfield Harvesters baseball team won the NCJAA Division III district championship over Richland in two games on May 14. Richland forced the second game by winning 9-6 before Eastfield won 15-2. Their victory advances them to the NJCAA DIII Baseball World Series at Greeneville, Tennessee which starts on May 29.