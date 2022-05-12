Results of District 1 board of trustees election still undecided

The board of trustees candidates prepare to speak at a public forum at Brookhaven campus on April 19.

Two candidates running for District 1 of the Dallas College Board of Trustees face a potential runoff election on June 18. The third candidate has requested a recount.

Catalina Garcia, a retired anesthesiologist, leads with 5,919 out of 16,474 votes. She’s followed by former IT recruiter Lynn Davenport with 5,294 votes. Incumbent Gretchen Williams garnered 5,261 votes and requested a recount due to the close nature of the race.

In District 2, incumbent Phil Ritter won 10,915 out of 16, 434 votes to defeat challenger Eugene Robinson, a former Dallas College employee and adjunct professor.

Paul Mayer, the CEO of the Garland Chamber of Commerce, and Soji John, a Dallas lawyer, competed for the vacant position in District 3. Mayer claimed victory with 7,058 of the 10,682 votes cast.

Mayer is the successor to incumbent Dorothy Zimmerman, whose term expired in 2022.

Monica Lira Bravo ran for reelection in District 4, but the race was unopposed. The board of trustees passed a resolution March 1 canceling the election and declaring Lira Bravo the winner.