Groundbreaking: New student services building at Eastfield

(left to right) Dan Eikenberry, Mayor Daniel Aleman Jr., Provost Shawnda Floyd, Eastfield President Eddie Tealer, Chancellor Justin Lonon, Beatriz Jospeh and Cliff Keheley shovel dirt at the groundbreaking on April 12.

Dallas College administration broke ground for Eastfield’s new Student Success Building on April 12, a project slated for completion in June 2023.

Dallas College Chancellor Justin Lonon, Vice Provost Shawnda Floyd and Eastfield President Eddie Tealer joined community leaders to celebrate the building’s construction. The expansion features a new health center and food pantry, as well as dedicated space for financial aid, counseling, advising and veterans affairs.

“It’s exciting to see this come to life,” Lonon said. “We’re part of the future.”