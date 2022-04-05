Women leaders discuss community impact

Walking in Her Shoes panelists share life advice with Eastfield students at an International Women’s Day event March 8. Left to right, Victoria Neave Criado, Linda Braddy, Monica Lira Bravo and Joli Angel Robinson. Photo by Rory Moore/The Et Cetera

Lindy Braddy

Linda Braddy looked around at her classmates in the master’s level applied mathematics class and wondered, “Where are all the women?”

Eight years after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in math, Braddy made the decision to follow the advice of her father and, “Get all the school she can.” During her graduate studies, she became aware of the under representation of women in STEM.

When Braddy became president of Dallas College Brookhaven campus, she set her sights on making math accessible to all students.

“Generally speaking, we really suck at teaching math,” Braddy said at Eastfield’s International Women’s Day celebration. “We guard it like a secret club.”

Braddy along with Joli Robinson and Victoria Neave Criado participated in the March 8 “Walking in Her Shoes” event. They each shared advice for women who haven’t yet found their path and talked about the obstacles they’ve overcome to arrive at their current positions of leadership.

For Braddy, one of those obstacles was trying to break into a male-dominated field.

After spending eight years away from school, and mathematics in general, Braddy went into her first semester of graduate school feeling unprepared and in need of additional help. After one of her first classes, she approached her professor and asked him for clarification but was turned away and told she shouldn’t even be in his class.

“So, I went and dropped it and got into something else,” Braddy said.

The new professor was a stark contrast from the first. After Braddy failed her first exam, the professor opened his office to her for an hour every day to give her one-on-one instruction.

“When you feel like you’re not capable, you need somebody who will say, ‘Yeah, you are,’” Braddy said.

As Braddy reflected on both the good and bad experiences with professors, she realized changes in how math is taught need to begin with administration. That’s when she decided she wanted to become a college president.

“Sometimes it’s seen as a bad thing that you want to be an administrator,” Braddy said. “Sometimes women are criticized for being ambitious.”

Even though women work 52% of the nation’s jobs, Braddy said only 15% of the top leadership roles are held by women.

“And that’s not because we’re not capable,” Braddy said. “There are gender issues that women face that are obstacles, and we haven’t yet broken the glass ceiling.”

During Braddy’s time as a professor of mathematics she molded her own curriculum to help her students be more successful in their learning.

“I’m not smarter than you. I’ve just had more practice at math,” she would tell her students.

Making the transition from teaching to administration was a natural step. Braddy realized if she were a department chair or a dean she could influence the educational experiences of other students and have a greater impact.

Braddy became president of Brookhaven in 2019.

When talking about making decisions about the future, she encouraged women to pay attention to both what excites them and what makes them angry.

“I tried to focus on higher education and the inequities that exist there,” Braddy said. “And to help make sure that students get the education they need so they can better themselves.”

— By Moira McIntee

Joli Angel Robinson

A work trip to India in her early 20s inspired Joli Angel Robinson to fight for better economic equality at home.

During the trip, she saw the social challenges the country was experiencing, including young children begging in the street. She set a goal that when she came back home, she was going to start finding ways to help others here in the United States.

Today, Robinson is the president and CEO of Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, an organization that works to eliminate homelessness in Dallas and Collin Counties.

Robinson said she’s also trying to eliminate obstacles for her employees by ensuring everyone is paid equitably.

She said women have been conditioned to live in a male-dominated atmosphere. She compared that to a fish that has always lived in salt water and when given the opportunity to move to fresh water, the fish doesn’t survive because it is not used to the new water.

“Sometimes we’ve learned to operate and breathe and drink salt water for so long, that when given an opportunity to set policy for fresh water, we lose our mind,” Robinson said.

Robinson said one of the failures she sees in her life was spending too much time on a path that others had set for her.

“I think I spent too many years, I do not want to call them wasted years, but just too many years trying to align to the vision that other people had for me,” she said.

Robinson said her biggest accomplishments are in the work she does today — helping the homeless of the community.

Robinson’s father has experienced homelessness for the past 12 and a half years in Atlanta, and she sees the work that she is doing as a legacy.

“I wish and hope that there are people up there in Atlanta that are working just as hard and passionately for him and those that are experiencing homelessness alongside him, just as I am here,” Robinson said.

She said this thought motivates her to do more to ensure the system works.

In the end, Robinson encouraged women who want to follow in her footsteps.

“Set goals,” she said. “Go at your own pace, and you’ll make it happen.”

— By Londy Ramirez

Victoria Neave Criado

State Representative Victoria Neave Criado was on a door-to-door campaign to contact her constituents personally and find issues to bring to the house floor.

Eventually, she came to the doorstep of Lavinia Masters, a 50-year old woman with a rape kit that stood untested for 20 years.

After hearing Masters’ story, Neave Criado followed a bread crumb trail laced with tragedy: she discovered over 5,000 untested rape kits in Texas.

“[Masters] told her story and never gave up trying to figure out what happened with that evidence,” Neave Criado said.

A former Eastfield student, Neave Criado credits her career success to people like Masters, drawing lawmaking inspiration from ordinary citizens.

Neave Criado spearheaded the Lavinia Masters Act, a bill ordering Texas to clear the backlog of rape kits. Although the bill passed with minimal pushback from state lawmakers and representatives, the resources needed to accomplish Neave’s ambitions were daunting.

According to a press release by Neave Criado, over 80% of backlogged rape kits in Texas have been resolved since the passage of the Lavinia Masters Act. The bill’s success depended on $50 million in funding and reforming the system for rape kit investigation.

“The stories of women who raise their voices across the country is so inspirational,” Neave Criado said. “It gives us the drive the knock down those barriers in law.”

As the first person in her working-class family to go to college, Neave Criado said she was determined to improve her community even before her political career began.

Neave Criado acts as a voice for women in Texas, continuing to draft more bills meant to tackle sexual harassment and assault.

“We have a long way to go to make up for decades of the laws not written in [women’s] favor,” Neave Criado said.

Even when people scream or swear at Neave Criado, her negative experiences with a door-to-door campaign are nullified when a citizen chooses to share their story, leading her to her next political move.

At the end of her speech, Neave Criado recounted meeting a pair of young girls at an apartment complex in one of Dallas’ poorer neighborhoods. The girls recognized her immediately and told her they wanted to follow in her footsteps.

Neave Criado has a photo of those girls in her office and said they give her inspiration.

“It’s drives us to do the work we’re doing,” Neave Criado said.

— By Carlos Guzman