Spanish language podcasts for your playlist

If you are a native Spanish speaker or just want more exposure to the language, here are my top Spanish podcast recommendations for you. They range from self help to social media strategies, and you can learn something from each one.

En Defensa Propia by Erika de la Vega

“En Defensa Propia” deals with themes of personal reinvention as host Erika de la Vega and a guest share tools for overcoming obstacles.

This podcast is designed specifically for women and it helps the audience realize they are not alone in the challenges they face. Listening to the interviewees discuss their vulnerabilities and road to success has been personally motivating for me.

The episodes run 45 minutes to an hour and are found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or endefensapropia.com.

Inquebrantables by Daniel Habif

Like “En Defensa Propia,” the podcast “Inquebrantables” also deals with personal improvement. In each episode host Daniel Habif talks about a specific issue everyone faces at least once in life and inspires his listeners to be their best version.

The way this podcast is handled makes you feel confident and strong enough to do whatever crosses your mind. It’s definitely a must if you are having some not-so-good moments and need somebody to tell you things about yourself you did not realize were there.

It moves some deep emotions, so be ready to have your feelings touched.

Most of the episodes are less than 10 minutes. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

ON TOPIC by Vero Ruiz del Vizo

If you want to be recognized for your work in social media, reach new audiences or sell your products online, “ON TOPIC” is a must-listen. Host Vero Ruiz del Vizo is an expert in the field of social media and shares her marketing strategies with the audience.

Ruiz del Vizo updates the content regularly with every new version of the platforms as they come out.

Each episode is around 30 minutes in length and you can listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Desde El Avión by Michelle and Adam

“Desde El Avión” is literally recorded from an airplane in flight as hosts Michelle and Adam travel from place to place. They are a married couple who are partners in work as well as in life.

I would recommend this podcast to anyone wants to build successful relationships.

Michelle and Adam give great information on how to manage disagreements and strengthen your relationship with your partner. Since everything is recorded while they are traveling, I usually listen to it when I am traveling too, in an attempt to create a connection with them.

The length of each episode varies. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.