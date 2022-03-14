Good news, bad news for Dallas College: Eastfield finishes fourth, North Lake brings home title

Geontay Davis and Jacore Williams react to the Harvesters 80-66 loss against Rock Valley Saturday afternoon. Photo by Manny Willis/The Et Cetera

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Eastfield Harvesters finished fourth in the NJCAA National Tournament, losing 80-66 to Rock Valley on Saturday afternoon. The North Lake Blazers beat Genesee 83-80 in overtime to win the national title.

“I think we played together,” forward Adrian Burns said. “We finished strong, gave everything we got. We didn’t finish where we had hoped for, but we played our best and we finished where we finished at. It was a tough journey, but a fun one too.”

Even though the Harvesters did not win the national title, they were rewarded for their efforts with the 2022 NJCAA National Tournament Sportsmanship award. Spencer Simes was selected to the NJCAA National Tournament All-Tournament team.

In the championship game, the Harvesters briefly led by six points in the first half, but Rock Valley’s defense stepped up, limiting them to 43.5% shooting from the field and 25% from three point range.

“When you have a combination of size and shooting, that always makes you a dangerous opponent,” guard Geontay Davis said. “We like to press teams and play the fast tempo, but when you put size and great shooters against a smaller team, it makes it a lot tougher to play against.”

Simes ended the game with 25 points, three assists, two blocks and two steals, while Anthony Hunter put up 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Jacore Williams had 17 points and three steals.

“I appreciate everyone who battled, even after the adversity we played through,” guard Jamari Robertson said. “I know for me, I could have shot the ball a lot better than what I did, but it’s appreciated that everyone gave 100 percent. That’s all anyone could ask for.”

Coach Anthony Fletcher said the Harvesters always learn something from the national tournament experience.

“This is the fifth time we’ve been in a national tournament in the last 10 years, and it’s always good to see new opponents and see how they play,” Fletcher said. “I think in a recruiting sense, you play these teams and pick up their style of play, learn it and try and use it because we just might play them in the tournament again.”

North Lake’s national title was its fourth overall and first since 2017. Genesee led the Blazers by nine with 12 minutes to go in the game, but the Blazers rallied to send it into overtime.

North Lake freshman guard Gregory Crawford had a strong night with 33 points and nine rebounds in the championship. His average of 22 points and 9.3 rebounds earned him the tournament MVP award.

North Lake coach Tim McGraw was named the NJCAA Tournament Coach of the Year while sophomore guard Braeson Barrs-Richardson was selected to the NJCAA National Tournament All-Tournament team.