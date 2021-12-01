High Five: Indie tunes to add to your winter playlist

By STEPHANIE KIRCHER

Graphic Designer

@TheEtCetera

The winter season is upon us, and as the weather gets colder some people prefer listening to comforting tone music. Indie music is a good place to start, as new artists tend to create compositions that flow with the seasons. Here are five Indie releases for your winter playlist.

Jordy Searcy- Fire

Before the pandemic, Jordy Searcy had his first sold-out show in Nashville. After a year-long break during the pandemic, Searcy is back at work recording his second album. His song “Fire,” which is the first song on this year’s playlist from YouTube channel alexrainbirdMusic, is smooth listening with a steady beat and a story of love. Searcy is scheduled to go on tour in late December. For more information and to hear more songs from this vocalist, follow him on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/0AV5z1x1RoOGeJWeJzziDz.

KidEyes- First Day

The duo Greg Cahn and Ben Epand make up the band KidEyes from Los Angeles. Their song, “First Day,” is rock steady with a warm guitar melody. A YouTube October playlist posted on Oct. 4 has received almost 260 million views and three thousand likes since then. The duo has released many other local hits since their debut at Los Angeles’s live music showcase School Night. You can find more information and more songs by KidEyes on their Spotify at https://spoti.fi/3CZXiBy.

Freight Train Foxes- Luck Penny

The indie folk duo from Australia, Pat Kenny and Kelsey Berrington, have a unique brand of suburban acoustic folk music. Their song “Lucky Penny” has a mellow tone with a beat that will have you tapping along. This song made it into the Sweater Weather playlist that was posted on Oct. 15, gaining 229 million views and 3,900 likes in less than a month. For more information and to listen to more of their music, check them out on Spotify at https://spoti.fi/3mUvE2w.

Jordy Maxwell- Sunday Morning

Coming in as fourth on Jordy Maxwell’s popular list, “Sunday Morning” was posted by YouTube channel alexrainbirdMusic on Oct. 10. The song brings a comforting, freeing tone that invites listeners to enjoy their day. Maxwell’s uncanny ability to make his music wholly relatable to a wide audience has allowed him to create popular music which has earned him over 15 million views, as well as a handful of likes daily. Maxwell is scheduled to go on tour in mid-December. To get more information and hear more songs by Maxwell, follow him on Spotify at https://spoti.fi/3lm1ohp.

Verona- Can You Be My Friend

Coming in as Verona’s most popular song, “Can You Be My Friend” has had over 14 million likes on his Spotify. Verona’s song has a simplistic calming tone that can be enjoyed over a nice hot drink. The songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist from Washington has been producing singles since 2020. To listen to his other songs, check out his Spotify at https://spoti.fi/3j3Nvmy.