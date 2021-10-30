Harvesters fall to Brookhaven in Region V semifinals

Kaylee Logan serves the ball in Friday’s game against Brookhaven. Photo by Rory Moore/The Et Cetera

Eastfield’s volleyball season ended Friday night with a 3-1 loss to Brookhaven in the semifinals of the Region V tournament. The three sets were all close, with the Bears edging the Harvesters 26-24, 25-20 and 25-23.

After dropping the first two sets and falling behind in the third, Eastfield tried to rally with six consecutive points off serves by Alli Paveglio. Grace Coco added another crucial serve to tie the game 23-23, but Brookhaven took the final two points and the victory.

After the match, coach Brandon Crisp said he could not comment on the match.

The Harvesters ended the season with an overall record of 8-16, but were 7-3 in conference play.