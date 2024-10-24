Eastfield Celebrates Red Ribbon Week

Eastfield Campus goes red later in October. All Dallas College campuses will be celebrating Red Ribbon Week with various events to inform staff and students on how they can help prevent drug use, or what steps to take if someone they know has a problem with drugs. During the week, Eastfield students will get training from the North Texas Behavioral Health Authority. This event aims to equip students with life-saving skills to combat opioid overdoses.

The event is on Oct. 28 from noon-1 p.m. in G102. For more information, email to [email protected].

Also during Red Ribbon Week, Eastfield will be hosting both a Women’s Wellness Mobile Clinic on Oct. 30, and a Men’s Health and Wellness Connection on Nov.1. Eastfield will be partnering with Parkland Health and The Child Poverty Action Lab on October 30. During the event, services will be offered for no cost, such as Women’s comprehensive exams and patient financial services. The event will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Eastfield will hold the final Red Ribbon Week event on November 1 with a Men’s Health and Wellness Connection.

The event will be open to students, employees and community members. Breakfast will be provided, and will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is in S100 and S101.